LONDON May 29 Shares in Greggs, Britain's largest seller of food on the go, jump 7 percent to 500 pence after the UK government modifies a proposed levy on hot takeaway food, the so called "pasty tax".

Britain's Treasury says Value Added Tax (VAT) of 20 percent will not be applied to hot takeaway food that is cooling down after being cooked, such as sausage rolls and cornish pasties, reversing a proposal in finance minister George Osborne's March budget speech.

Analysts note that with savoury sales representing over a third of Greggs' turnover implementation of the tax would have had a material impact on the firm's sales and profit.

"The government's U-turn on the proposed pasty tax sees the removal of significant financial and strategic risk for Greggs," says Canaccord Genuity analyst Wayne Brown, raising his rating on Greggs to "buy" on valuation grounds.

"Consensus estimates may rise with a number of other houses having downgraded on the back of the proposals back in March."

For more please click on

Reuters messaging rm://james.davey.reuters.com@reuters.net (Reporting by James Davey)