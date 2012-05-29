The FTSE Small Cap index climbs 0.3 percent, compared to a 0.1 percent rise for the blue chips and a 0.5 percent rise for the midcaps .

Shares in Topps Tiles soar 7.4 percent after the household improvement group reports a surprise turnaround in like-for-like sales over the past seven weeks.

Volex, a maker of electric and telecom cables, rises 10.9 percent to the top of the small-cap index after reporting a 23 percent increase in full-year normalised operating profit and raising its final dividend.

Anglo Eastern Plantations adds 2 percent as the owner of plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia says it is "cautiously confident" of reporting a satisfactory profit level for the rest of 2012.

