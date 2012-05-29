MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

PIRAEUS BANK SA Q1

SEVERN TRENT PLC Q4

NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE SA Q1

VOESTALPINE AG FINAL

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

No major U.S. company reporting on Wednesday.

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

0800 IT PPI Apr

0830 GB Cons Credit Apr

0900 EZ Bus climate May

0900 EZ Econ sentiment May

0900 EZ Ind sentiment May

0900 EZ Econ sentiment May

0900 EZ Cons sentiment May

1400 US Pending homes Apr

2301 GB GfK survey May

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net