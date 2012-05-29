MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
PIRAEUS BANK SA Q1
SEVERN TRENT PLC Q4
NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE SA Q1
VOESTALPINE AG FINAL
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
No major U.S. company reporting on Wednesday.
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
0800 IT PPI Apr
0830 GB Cons Credit Apr
0900 EZ Bus climate May
0900 EZ Econ sentiment May
0900 EZ Ind sentiment May
0900 EZ Cons sentiment May
1400 US Pending homes Apr
2301 GB GfK survey May
