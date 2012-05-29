European stocks are up around 0.7 percent, helped by mounting hopes of further measures by the European Central Bank to support the region's banking sector, while U.S. shares gain ground in early trade on Wall Street, reopening after a long weekend.

At 1343 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.7 percent at 991.02 points, while U.S. benchmarks are up 0.8-0.9 percent.

ECB officials declined to comment on market speculation of fresh measures.

