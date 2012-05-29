Spain's benchmark index IBEX, which hit a nine-year low on Tuesday, is sinking towards the psychological level of 6,000 points, which represents the target triggered by the break-out of a triangle pattern in early April, says Valerie Gastaldy, head of Paris-based technical analysis firm Day By Day.

"The IBEX has been trading below 2009 lows at 6,750 points for about two weeks now, and prices did not manage to climb back above that major level yet. On the contrary, we have had regular lower closing prices," she says.

"The trend is taking us slowly to the target at around 6,000 points. This is not a significant horizontal support, and may only prove a temporary support. It's hard to stop a bearish trend once ignited."

The IBEX has plummeted 27 percent so far this year, hit by mounting fears over the country's ability to lower its deficit and fix its troubled banking sector.

"The index is obviously under the pressure of its banks, but there is not much hope to expect from Telefonica, its largest cap, nor Iberdrola nor Repsol. Inditex is the only stock that is still in a medium uptrend," Gastaldy says.

The chartist sees 6,750 points as a stop loss on the upside, a level which would reverse the short-term trend.

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net