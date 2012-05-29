The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.6 percent higher, lagging bigger gains by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, up 0.7 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.

Proteome Sciences adds 10.5 percent as the biomarker services group posts full-year results showing a 127 percent leap in revenues, and as Cenkos Securities initiates coverage of the stock with a "buy" rating. [ID: nRSc2675Ea]

"We expect both news-flow and revenues to build in the near-term, with the potential for the business to deliver a new generation of diagnostic systems in the proteomics field," Cenkos says in a note.

Ithaca Energy plunges 30.8 percent after the oil and gas producer says it has ended talks with all parties related to an acquisition of the company.

