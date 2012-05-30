Shares in Pierre & Vacances are down almost 3 percent after the holiday group posts half-year results below expectations due in part to additional costs in its property development business.

"The widening losses seem disappointing to us given the ongoing savings plan," Portzamparc analysts write in a note. "The gap lies mainly in the property development branch which is suffering from additional costs on the Avoriaz extension programme."

First-half turnover rises 0.8 percent like-for-like, while the operating loss widens to 99 million euros from 83 million a year earlier.

The group says it expects a positive impact on the peak vacation season from its summer marketing push after tourism bookings rose almost 4 percent in April and May.

Shares in Pierre & Vacances are down 32 percent so far this year, valuing the company at 150 million euros.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://alice.cannet.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net