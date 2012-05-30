Shares in French construction and building materials companies Saint-Gobain , Bouygues and Vinci are down 1.3 percent to 2.1 percent and feature among the biggest losers on France's CAC 40 after data shows a sharp drop in housing starts.

"Even though we were expecting unappealing numbers, these figures are clearly bad and are weighing on Saint Gobain, Vinci, Bouygues and others today," a Paris-based trader says.

"The reasons for this trend is the gloomy French economic outlook, a wait-and-see attitude from real estate developers which wait for probable new incentives from the new socialist government, and a much less attractive buy-to-let scheme offering only 13 percent tax reduction in 2012 vs 22 percent in 2011," the trader says.

