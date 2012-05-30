The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 0.5 percent by midday, outperforming the wider market, with the blue chips down 1.8 percent, and the mid caps 1.3 percent weaker.

Identity management specialist GB Group advances more than 1 percent after the company unveils full-year results, which Peel Hunt describes as "very strong", with adjusted operating profits up 114 percent to 3.7 million pounds - ahead of the upgraded profits announced in March.

"The ID verification business is growing very strongly and opportunities for international expansion are attractive. The business will continue to benefit from operational gearing," Peel Hunt says in a note, lifting its full-year 2013 and 2014 forecasts and its target price by 5 percent.

Real estate developer St Modwen Properties climbs 2.5 percent after it says it has enjoyed good progress in the first half driven by its residential portfolio, prompting Numis Securities to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net