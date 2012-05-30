Shares in Fiat Industrial are among the top European large cap risers, up 2.9 percent after the Italian truck maker unveils plans to merge with its U.S. farm equipment unit CNH, of which it already owns 88 percent.

The all-share merger will be carried out at a swap ratio based on market prices in March and April, resulting in a premium of around 23 percent to Fiat Industrial's closing price on Monday, according to estimates by Italian brokerage, Banca Akros.

"We argue that the news is good and that the price conditions being considered will boost (Fiat Industrial's) share price and depress CNH's today," Akros said in a note.

Fiat Industrial's shares hit an eight-month high of around 8.85 euro in late April on the back of better-than-expected first-quarter results, before falling to a five-month low of around 7.26 euro in mid-May amid a broader market sell-off. They closed at 7.89 on Monday.

