The euro zone crisis has left some financial stocks in peripheral countries, such as Italy looking very attractive, though Spanish and Greek banks are still far too risky, according to the manager of M&G's European Strategic Value Fund.

The 105 million pound ($165 million) fund has invested in Italian banks Intesa Sanpaolo and Popolare di Milano (BPM), as well as Irish insurer FBD.

"As a whole it's much easier to make a case for Italy than some of the other countries," said Richard Halle. "Italy didn't really have a property bubble."

Halle also sees value in big caps, with the DJ EURO STOXX large caps index down 4.6 percent since the start of the year compared to a rise of 0.7 percent for medium-sized companies and 4.3 percent for small ones .

