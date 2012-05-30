Shares in United Utilities (UU) top the FTSE 100 leader board, up 0.8 percent while the blue chip index is down 1.5 percent, supported by a combination of positive comment from Nomura, strong results from water firm Severn Trent, and the utilities sector's defensive characteristics as appetite for risk fades.

Nomura repeats its "buy" rating and 715 pence price target on United Utilities in an otherwise cautious note on the European sector, stressing its preference for regulated names such as UU and National Grid.

National Grid fails to benefit, however, falling 4.2 percent as its shares trade ex-dividend on Wednesday.

Nomura thinks the market is too optimistic on the outlook for UK power and remains negative on stocks with exposure to this area, cutting its price targets for Centrica, Drax Group and Scottish & Southern Energy, shares in which fall 0.4 percent to 1.1 percent.

Severn Trent adds 0.1 percent as it posts full-year profits above market expectations, with higher prices offsetting a rise in expenses and lower metered users' consumption.

