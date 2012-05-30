Shares in Belgian seed company Devgen add 5.3 percent to reach a 10-month high after the company conducts a roadshow with investors in London, explaining the implications of a deal they signed earlier this month with Switzerland's Syngenta.

Since Tuesday, the first trading day after the company conducted the roadshow last Friday, shares in Devgen haven risen by as much as 18 percent.

"Last Friday, there were roadshows going on, we've been seeing analysts and some investors," Chief Financial Officer Wim Goemaere tells Reuters.

To see the original article on the deal with Syngenta, please click

Reuters messaging rm://ben.deighton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net