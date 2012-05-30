The FTSE Small Cap index closes down 0.9 percent, outperforming much bigger falls by the wider market, with the blue chips dropping 1.7 percent, and the midcaps shedding 1.5 percent.

Venture capital provider B.P. Marsh & Partners adds 2.3 percent after unveiling full-year results, which Panmure Gordon say show steady progress, prompting the broker to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

The broker, in a note, points out that BP Marsh focuses on investments in relatively non-cyclical insurance broking operations, which in its view places it in a defensive position and "should allow it to outperform the wider market".

Identity management specialist GB Group gains 1.9 percent after the company unveils full-year results, which Peel Hunt describes as "very strong", with adjusted operating profits up 114 percent to 3.7 million pounds - ahead of the upgraded profits announced in March.

"The ID verification business is growing very strongly and opportunities for international expansion are attractive. The business will continue to benefit from operational gearing," Peel Hunt says in a note, lifting its full-year 2013 and 2014 forecasts and upping its target price by 5 percent.

