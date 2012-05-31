Shares in German wind turbine maker Nordex are indicated 5.4 percent higher in pre-market trade after the United States imposes preliminary duties on Chinese steel towers used to harvest power from the wind.

"This could mean that new business prospects may open up for Nordex in the U.S.," a trader says.

The decision by the U.S. Commerce Department is a victory for the Wind Tower Trade Coalition, a group of U.S. producers who say they are being driven out of business by low-priced imports from China and Vietnam.

