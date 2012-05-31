Shares in Anglo-Dutch IT services company Logica jump 65 percent, the top percentage gainers in London, after the company agrees to be bought by Canada's CGI Group Inc for 1.7 billion pounds ($2.64 billion).

CGI says Logica shareholders would get 105 pence in cash for each share, a 60 percent premium to Wednesday's closing price.

"We believe this is a good fit and believe there is a low likelihood of a competing offer," analysts at Singer Capital write in a note to clients. "The combination of the companies is seen to meet clients' requirements for a more comprehensive international presence and offers them the benefits of scale."

