Shares in bicycles to car parts retailer Halfords fall 5 percent, the top percentage losers on Britain's mid-cap FTSE 250 index, after the company says sales over the last two months had been "very disappointing," and reports a steep decline in profit for the year to end-March.

"The retail business has not seen the usual seasonal demand for cycling and outdoor leisure products," analysts at Singer Capital write in a note to clients. "The weather has clearly impacted sales."

The analysts say the news may result in downgrades to consensus estimates for full-year 2013 pretax profit, which currently stand at 82.7 million pounds ($128.46 million).

"Given the challenging start to the year we expect that some high end numbers will have to be cut and the consensus may track back by 2 to 3 percent today towards 80-81 million pounds," the analysts add.

($1 = 0.6438 British pounds)

