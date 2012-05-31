As the equity market nervously awaits political action aimed at stemming the euro zone crisis, speculative investors can use derivatives to position for a sudden change in landscape or a more favourable outcome than currently expected.

"At any moment we can expect any number of policy decisions that could dramatically change the investment environment," BNP Paribas says in a note, citing more monetary easing from central banks, a Greek exit from the euro zone or a European Union move to guarantee bank deposits.

In this context, the bank tips betting on sharp moves in either direction in option prices by going long gamma, which gauges how volatile an option is relative to movements in the underlying asset's price.

As the general mood remains bearish, investors concerned about upside risk can buy "modestly bullish" down-and-in call options, which allow the holder to buy the underlying security once the price of that security reaches a certain level on the downside, BNP says.

"What has become of significant concern is not the downside tail, but the chance that they have too little upside exposure," the bank adds.

"We believe that despite the potential for some (probably short term) negative outcomes in the coming months...the positioning of the market is eerily ready for this and that the negative performance of risk assets might not be as significant as some expect."

