The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.1 percent in early trade underperforming bigger rallies by both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, up 0.9 percent and 1.2 percent respectively.

Low and Bonar gains 10.6 percent as the international performance materials group says it expects its full year results to be in line with expectations.

"The pre-close update confirms that the Group is trading well, with H1 sales and profits comfortably ahead of last year," Peel Hunt says in a note maintaining its "hold" rating and 63 pence target price on Low & Bonar.

Thomas Cook Group L> drops 11.1 percent as the debt-laden British tour operator posts a steep first-half loss, although it says its turnaround plans are making good progress and that bookings had picked up in recent months.

"The H1 performance was already well-known and, whilst there are a few positive strings to cling on to, the reality remains that management is trying to turnaround a business against a very challenging backdrop," Peel Hunt says in a note repeating its "sell" rating on Thomas Cook.

