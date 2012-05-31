Shares in Snam rise nearly 4 percent after oil and gas group Eni agrees to sell part of its controlling stake in the gas transport group at a market premium.

On Wednesday Eni said it would sell just short of 30 percent of Snam to state-controlled financing group CDP at 3.47 euros per share, an 11 percent premium to Wednesday's close.

"We view the transaction as positive for Snam since the sale price was higher than the market is currently implying," Berenberg Bank says in a note.

Eni, which controls 52.5 percent of Snam, will sell the remaining part of its stake on the market or to institutional investors after the CDP deal is completed this year.

"We believe the overhang risk linked to the sale of Eni's left over stake to be fully priced in and we would suggest using a potentially upcoming share placement as a buying opportunity," Mediobanca says in a note.

The sale of Eni's stake, which besides the cash raised will also allow the state-controlled major to take around 11 billion euros of Snam debt off its balance sheet, will allow Eni to focus on more profitable upstream oil and gas development.

"We believe the Snam sale is crucial to unlocking value at Eni and expect the company's cash flow to be boosted by its big margin-accretive projects," an analyst says.

Shares in Eni, which as part of the deal has also agreed to annul shares and launch a new buyback programme, are up 2 percent compared to the European oil and gas sector which is up 1 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net