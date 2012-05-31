European equity markets are too complacent about the risks of a possible Greek exit from the euro zone, which could potentially send the market down to 2009 lows, S&P Capital IQ says in a note.

"Equities will break 2009 lows if Greece were to leave the EMU too soon," its investment policy committee says in a note.

For Euro STOXX 50, that would imply a fall of some 17 percent from current levels of around 2,131.49 points, according to Reuters calculations.

On the flip side, policy action from the ECB - potentially as soon as July - could help turn everytying around - both keeping Greece in the euro zone and giving respite to risk assets.

For a FACTBOX on banks' trade ideas for a Greek euro exit, please click on

