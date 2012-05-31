Puts account for 53 percent of open interest on Euro STOXX 50 options - on track for their lowest monthly percentage this year, data from Eurex shows - in a sign investors are not too concerned about a sell off in case of a Greek euro exit.

Puts - which allow investors to sell their equity holdings at a pre-set price at expiry and thus act as insurance on a stocks portfolio or as a bet on a market fall - currently account for 53 percent of open options interest, down from 56 percent in April.

For the June contract - which expires just before Greece goes to the polls on June 17 for a second attempt to elect a government - calls in fact outnumber puts by 2 percent.

For July though - by which time the outcome of elections and thus the prospects for Greece's future in the euro zone could become more clear - investors hold some 60 percent more puts than calls.

Wednesday's trading included a put with a 1,200 strike, suggesting at least one investor thinks the Euro STOXX 50 could lose some 45 percent of its value by mid-July.

