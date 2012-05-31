Shares in Swedish engineering groups Sandvik and Atlas Copco extend losses in the wake of U.S. rival Joy Global cutting its fiscal 2012 earnings outlook and saying miners are likely to remain cautious due to current market uncertainty.

U.S. mining equipment maker Joy Global also reported a 19 percent fall in order bookings in its second quarter, which runs through the end of April.

Sandvik shares are down 3.2 percent while Atlas Copco falls 1.9 percent. Both companies have already issued earnings reports for their first quarter, which runs from January through March.

"It's obvious that the shares should come down on this. This is a bigger sequential drop (in Joy's order intake) than expected and if you assume that April is the weak month and extrapolate on that, this clearly looks very weak," Handelsbanken Capital Markets analyst Peder Frolen said.

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard)