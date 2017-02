European shares are flat around the Wall Street open, having pared back earlier gains on the back of weak U.S. economic data.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is up 0.1 percent at 976.30 points by 1332 GMT. The Dow Jones, S&P500 and Nasdaq indexes, meanwhile, are all down by around 0.1 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://sudip.kargupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net