The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.4 percent, slightly lagging a 0.7 percent rebound on the FTSE 100 and 0.9 percent rise on the FTSE 250 .

Ferrex gains 2 percent on the back of a positive update at its Nayega Manganese Togo project.

"We value Ferrex based on the EV/resource metrics for the group's exploration targets at iron ore and manganese projects, generating a target price of 12 pence per share," Canaccord says in a note.

Biome Technologies slumps nearly 40 percent after the firm issues a profit warning after revealing in a trading update sales within its Bioplastics Division were markedly below expectations during April and May.

