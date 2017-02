The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.2 percent higher, in line with similar gains on the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 Indexes.

Ferrex gains 1 percent on the back of a positive update at its Nayega Manganese Togo project.

Biome Technologies slumps 38.5 percent after the firm issues a profit warning after revealing in a trading update that sales within its Bioplastics Division were markedly below expectations during April and May.

