Shares in BP climb 3.8 percent, the top gainer on a slightly stronger FTSE 100, as the oil major announces it is considering a sale of its half-share of Russia's third-largest oil producer TNK-BP after receiving bid approaches, which Shore Capital says would wipe out BP's current net debt and open up a number of strategic alternatives.

Shore Capital calculates the value of BP's stake in TNK-BP's to be around $24 billion and says while a sale of TNK-BP would reduce the group total production to 2.4 million barrels of oil per day for 2012, it would arguably satisfy some critic's views that the company should shrink to grow.

"BP's stated intention in recent years has been an unequivocal commitment to their stake given TNK-BP's exposure to one of the last remaining major hydrocarbon provinces, so it is unclear to us as to whether this is posturing as part of resolving a change in ownership structure with (partner) Alfa Access Renova," Shore Capital says in a note.

