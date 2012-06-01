Shares in Scania rise more than 5 percent after sources told Reuters the truck maker's CEO, Leif Ostling will join the board of majority-owner Volkswagen to push through a closer alliance between Scania and MAN Group, also owned by the German auto giant.

"If the information is correct, this is very positive," says an analyst who declined to be identified.

Sweden's Scania and MAN and have been holding talks on bringing their operations closer together. The VW supervisory board will gather on Friday to approve the changes, the sources said.

"The problem seems to have been that Leif Ostling initially was extremely negative towards this deal. But moving him upwards in the organisation and giving him a position where he'd run a merged trucks unit and is on Volkswagen's management board would solve the problem," the same analyst says.

Reuters messaging rm://anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net