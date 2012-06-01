With the first quarter results season over for Euro STOXX 50 firms, some 60 percent beat or met earnings forecasts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows - a clear improvement on the 48 percent who managed to do so with full year 2011 figures.

Strategists at UBS describe the earnings season as "reasonable" but note that any beats come against a backdrop of already lowered earnings expectations.

"Companies with high international exposure seem to be doing better, particularly those with sales to the U.S.," they note.

"With the gap between euro zone and U.S. economic lead indicators close to 15-year highs, and the euro/dollar down 14 percent year-on-year, we continue to prefer stocks exposed to the U.S."

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net