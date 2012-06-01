The FTSE Small Cap index is flat in early trade, while the blue chips advance 0.5 percent, and the midcaps are 0.1 percent weaker.

HMV Group jumps more than 23 percent after the struggling entertainment retailer said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its London Hammersmith Apollo live entertainment venue for 32 million pounds ($49.25 million) to Stage C Limited.

Staffing firm Harvey Nash Group advances 10.4 percent after saying it performed ahead of budget during the first quarter ended April 30, and that it has bought Belgium based IT project and recruitment company Talent-IT, with Shore Capital repeating its "buy" rating on the stock.

"While the Q1 trading update is encouraging, particularly in terms of outsourcing and the U.S., we anticipate that the European business could well go backwards in the remainder of the year, with potential pressure in the U.S. later in the year," Shore Capital says in a note.

The broker says that, as a result, it is not changing its underlying numbers but expects to follow management's guidance and increase numbers by approximately 5 percent and 10 percent in full-years 2013 and 2014 respectively, to reflect the acquisition of Talent-IT.

