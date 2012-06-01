Greece, Portugal and Spain were the worst performers among Europe's bourses in May, as investors fretted about their debt and economic health, but such concerns hit sentiment broadly, with all the region's key markets ending the month in the red.

Greek shares tumbled 25 percent, with the index witnessing lows not seen in over two decades after inconclusive May 6 elections raised the prospects of a possible euro zone exit .

Portugal's benchmark lost 14 percent in its worst monthly showing since October 2008, while Spain's 13 percent slide was the steepest since late 2010.

Recent outperformers such as the Nordic stocks and Germany, also suffered. The DAX shed 7.4 percent, underperforming a 6.7 percent fall on the broad, pan-European FTSEurofirst 300.

"The old adage 'Sell in May and go Away' has worked well this year with the month clearly being dominated by a risk-off sentiment in markets on the back of escalating euro zone sovereign debt concerns," Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid says in a note.

"China's apparent reluctance to roll out a massive stimulus also added an extra layer of worries around global growth."

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net