Shares in Victoria Oil & Gas fall 3.5 percent after the company says it expects to record sales from its Cameroon gas field in July, two months later than it had earlier planned, and as it undertakes an equity placing.

The company expects gas production of 1 million standard cubic feet per day from its Logbaba operation in Cameroon from July rather than from May as previously announced.[ID: nWLA3800]

The firm, which has assets in Cameroon and the former Soviet Union, also says it raised 3.15 million pounds ($4.85 million) at 3 pence a share through an equity placing.

The placing price is at a 5 percent discount to the stock's closing price on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange. "To my mind that is a normal discount for a small placing like this. It is partly due to the placing (the share movement), I would venture it is probably largely due to the small amount of slippage," says Edison Investment Research analyst Ian Mclleland.

