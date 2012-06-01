The FTSE 100 is locked in a range between the 50 percent and 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of the rally, which began last August when Greece agreed its first bailout, since mid-May but the respite from recent sharp falls look temporary.

The blue chip index has bounced six times off levels around 5,250, suggesting major support, but has struggled to hold above 5,390 as worries over the escalating debt crisis in Europe keeps the FTSE 100 on a downward trend.

"The recent congestion band should not be construed as anything other than a bearish phenomenon - the paucity of the recovery after such a strong decline is a clear sign that any buyers out there are completely unconvinced that this represents a decent entry point," Bill McNamara, a technical analyst at Charles Stanley, says.

The UK's benchmark is down 10.8 percent since mid-March, when jitters increased over Spain's ability to fulfill its austerity plan, although the decline pales in comparison with the peak-to-trough slump of 21.5 percent experienced over 70-euro-zone-fear-fuelled-days between May and July 2011.

The only asset classes that continue to perform well are "safer" bonds with yields on 10-year German government bunds and UK gilts ranging between 1.16 percent and 1.52 percent.

The FTSE 100 currently trades on a 12-month forward price-to-earnings (PE) of 9.4 times, compared with an historical average of around 14 times, and a price-to-book value of 1.4 times, according to Thomson Reuters data.

In comparison, Germany's DAX trades on a 12-month forward PE of 9.4 times, while troubled Spain's IBEX, which is trading at around more than nine-year lows, is on 7.9 times. The outlook is more stable in the United States, with the S&P 500 trading on a PE of 12.2 times.

