Shares in Man Group rise 5.4 percent, topping the FTSE 100 leader board, after its main fund posted a surprise gain in value this week, but the hedge fund firm still looks set to drop out of Britain's blue chip index at the latest quarterly review by indexes provider FTSE next week.

The weekly net asset value (NAV) for Man's flagship, computer-driven AHL fund earlier this week showed an estimated 1.8 percent rise. This came after a 0.9 percent gain last week.

The NAV rise, while welcome, still leaves the $21 billion fund below its so-called high-water mark at which point it can start collecting lucrative performance fees.

Poor performance at AHL and continued client exits have combined to hit Man's shares, which have lost around half their value since the start of March.

"The positive move won't make a great deal of difference to the prospect of performance fees in the near-term but it is the first positive for the fund after so many negatives," Sarah Ing, analyst at Singer Capital Markets, said.

Several traders also cite vague, revived rumours of 100 pence a share bid interest in Man Group, with Mellon Bank talked of as a possible suitor, although others say it just looks like a last ditch rumour to stave off Man's inevitable FTSE 100 relegation, with the review based on today's closing prices.

Man Group trades on price-to-book value of 0.5 times and a 12-month forward smartestimate price-to-earnings of 7.7 times.

A spokesperson for Man Group declined to comment on the bid rumour, and highlighted the AHL fund performance.

