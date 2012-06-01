The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.2 percent around midday, outperforming much bigger falls by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, which drop 0.7 percent and 1.5 percent respectively.

Enterprise Inns adds 3.5 percent as the pubs operator says it has agreed a new banking deal, with a forward start facility of 220 million pounds to commence on the expiration of its existing facilities on December 16 2013, allowing the company to follow its strategy of bank debt reduction.

"This refinancing represents good progress towards financial stability, which is now more visible than it has been for many years, justifying a return to the former rating, in our view," Numis securities says in a note, repeating its "buy" recommendation and 100 pence target price on Enterprise Inns.

Nationwide Accident Repair sheds 6.6 percent as the firm says it expects a revenue shortfall of approximately 10 million pounds for the current financial year due to a significant reduction in the volume of vehicle accident repair work undertaken for insurer Aviva.

