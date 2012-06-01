Shares in Swiss watchmakers Richemont and Swatch fall sharply after weak economic data from China, where strong demand for luxury goods has helped make up for more sluggish demand elsewhere.

Richemont shares are down over 6 percent at 51.95 Swiss francs, while Swatch, whose boss Nick Hayek said in a recent newspaper interview he saw no sign of a slowdown in China, slip 4.5 percent to 356.8 francs, compared with a 2.4 percent fall for the sector index.

"China is for both watchmakers the most important market. That is why both stock always react in such a volatile way to news from China. Investors are scared that the fast growth in Asia will soon be over," one trader said.

China's economy betrayed signs of a broadening slowdown as surveys of its vast factory sector showed momentum eased in May, according to data released on Friday.

