European markets are testing multi-month lows and RMG reckons more weakness is likely for the next two weeks, potentially then followed by a central bank-prompted rebound after the June 17 Greek elections.

"Although markets are already oversold and bullish sentiment has evaporated, we know from history that some of the worst market declines occur when such conditions already exist. In short, the upside in markets is very small and the downside is large during the next two weeks or so," RMG's chief investment officer Stewart Richardson says in a note.

"We don't normally approach markets with such a short-term time horizon, but the current economic/political/policy response "set-up" mandates that we do so at the current time. The potential for a market capitulation in this period is high, and if we are correct in this view, we fully expect co-ordinated money printing from the major central banks towards the end of June."

The Euro STOXX 50 index is flat at 2,066,24 points, not far from Friday's eight-month low of 2,050.16, while implied volatility on the index - a crude barometer of investors' risk aversion - rises to its highest level in half a year.

