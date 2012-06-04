Europe equity funds saw broadly-based redemptions again last week as investors, spooked by the deterioration of Spain's banking sector and the country's regional finances, continued to trim their exposure to the euro zone, data from EPFR Global shows.

"The surprise this week is that the numbers weren't higher, given events in Spain," EPFR Global Research Director Cameron Brandt writes in a note.

"But I think the fact top-notch European equity is so cheap relative to U.S. equity, and the fact such a big share - on average - of their earnings come from outside the euro zone, is limiting the damage," he says.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index trades at 8.4 times 12-month forward earnings, compared with price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) of 11.9 for Wall Street's S&P 500 and 9.3 for the MSCI Emerging equity index , according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net