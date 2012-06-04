European stocks are mixed as U.S. shares dip in morning trade on Wall Street, adding to Friday's sharp sell-off sparked by lower-than-expected U.S. payrolls figures.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index gains 0.8 percent, led by banking shares recovering on speculation of fresh measures from policymakers to prop up the troubled sector, while Germany's industry-heavy DAX drops 1 percent, hurt by mounting fears of a slowdown in growth in both the United States and China.

