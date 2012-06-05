Shares in Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena rise 5 percent following a press report about possible bidders for 150-200 branches the bank is looking to sell in order to fill a capital shortfall.

The STOXX 600 euro zone banking index is up 0.5 percent.

Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore reports Deutsche Bank and BNL-BNP Paribas may be looking at the sale of the MPS branches. Deutsche has no comment and BNL is not immediately available for a comment.

"Market consensus towards banking stocks in peripheral countries is so negative that even a tiny positive piece of news can boost a stock that was battered a lot like MPS," an Italian trader says.

Mediobanca analysts say in a note that a sale of 175 branches would add around 35 basis points to the bank's Core Tier 1 ratio, covering about 10 percent of the shortfall identified by the European Banking Authority.

MPS currently trades at less than 1 million euros per branch, according to Mediobanca's estimates.

MPS must fill a 3.27 billion euro capital gap by the end of June to meet requirements se by the Europan Banking Authority. The bank's board is meeting later on Tuesday.