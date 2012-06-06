Shares in Banco Espirito Santo, Portugal's largest listed bank, soar 12 percent to a three-week high as it benefits from several positive research notes for having strengthened its capital enough so as not to require to tap into a bank credit line available under Portugal's 78-billion euro bailout package.

"BES is now the most attractive of Portuguese banks, not just because of its valuation but also because it has no pressure to access the recapitalisation line or to raise capital," said Jose Sarmento, trader at Fincor brokerage.

BES successfully carried out a 1 billion euros capital increase a month ago.

Portugal's Millennium bcp said on Monday it would draw 3 billion euros from the bailout fund's recapitalisation line, while Banco BPI will draw 1.2 billion.

BES shares are outperforming other banks in Lisbon: Millennium BCP is down 8 percent and BPI up 6 percent. The broader PSI20 stock index is up 0.4 percent.

"BES is much more favourable given the diluitive effect on BCP shares because of their access to the financing line," Sarmento said.

