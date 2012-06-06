Shares in Capgemini rise 2 percent as investors applaud news Europe's largest IT services group is raising its exposure to fast-growing emerging markets with a deal in Brazil.

Brazilian bank Caixa will buy a 22 percent stake in CPM Braxis Capgenini, a unit of Capgemini, which will become a preferred IT supplier to Caixa for the next ten years, the companies said in a joint statement.

French daily Les Echos says the contract is worth about 1 billion euros.

"This is a structuring deal, which will allow the group to accelerate its expansion in the Brazilian market, in Latin America and boost its position in financial services," CM-CIC analysts say in a note.

