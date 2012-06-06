Stocks in Portugal's Millennium bcp slide 15.7 percent to new all-time lows on fears its recapitalisation plan will dilute its capital and the bank may fail to pay back 3 billion euros in state funds in time without compromising its capital ratios.

"The capital increase continues to weigh strongly on the stock. We are seeing automatic sales of leveraged positions that, due to the strong fall in the stock, no longer have margins," says Luis Goncalves, a trader at Go Bulling brokers in Porto.

If the bank fails to pay back the funds from Portugal's bailout line to the state after five years, the state will take a permanent 40 percent stake in it.

By contrast, Banco BPI, which sought just 1.2 billion euros in state funds, is up 6.7 percent, with analysts expecting no problems repaying the sum and also highlighting its less risky debt portfolio. BES, which opted not to resort to the bailout line after raising 1 billion euros in the market, is up 3.1 percent.

