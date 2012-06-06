Shares in Rheinmetall rise nearly 6.5 percent after Berenberg Bank upgrades the stock to "buy" from "hold" on expectations that the German industrial group will win some significant defence orders in 2012 and on valuation.

"With the share price approaching two-year lows, we believe buying makes sense now... The recent share price decline looks overdone and (is) related to shorting of Rheinmetall ahead of the potential automotive IPO," Berenberg analysts say in a note.

Last month, sources told Reuters that Rheinmetall will wait for the results of the new Greek elections before making a final decision on whether to float its auto parts division, KSPG.

Berenberg expects Rheinmetall will float only a minimum stake in KSPG in such a volatile market environment, if it goes ahead at all.

The broker cuts its price target for Rheinmetall to 45 euros from 48 euros.

