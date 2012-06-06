The FTSE Small Caps index adds 0.1 percent in early trade, underperforming much stronger rallies by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, both up 1.4 percent.

Mecom plunges 45.2 percent after the European publishing group says it expects its full-year core earnings to miss market estimates if advertising revenue continues to decline at its current pace.

IQE gains 12.6 percent as the semiconductor wafer products group acquires the MBE epitaxy manufacturing unit of Nasdaq-listed firm RF Micro devices for no upfront cash outlay as, in exchange for the transfer of the assets, the parties have agreed to a long term wafer supply agreement with a minimum purchase commitment of $55 million over the first two years.

