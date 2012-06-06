Risk-reward on equities is getting better, but a buying opportunity has not yet come as global macro momentum continues to weaken and the euro zone remains a big concern, J.P.Morgan Cazenove says in an equity strategy note.

It says recent declines in stocks and increasing chances of a policy response are improving the odds of a equity rebound.

"However, unless we see a meaningful policy announcement, we still think the trend remains down ... We expect further downside to Euro dataflow."

J.P.Morgan calls for an "overweight" stance on defensives such as telecoms and an "underweight" on cyclical stocks.

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net