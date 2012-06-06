Shares of Dutch supermarket chain Ahold fall as much as 3.8 percent to their lowest point in three weeks, making them the worst performer of the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares after the group's Q1 results missed expectations.

"They disappointed in the first quarter, but the outlook remains good. The trend in Q2 is also better than in Q1. I expect them to be back up tomorrow", said Harry Scheper, trader at Amstel Securities in Amsterdam.

