Shares in German solar equipment maker Centrotherm drops more than 4 percent to the bottom of Frankfurt's technology index after traders point to German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse which says late Tuesday the group will drop out of the index as part of its quarterly index review.

Centrotherm, along with BB Biotech, will drop out of the TecDAX and will be replaced by pharmaceuticals supplier Sartorius and IT company Cancom.

The changes will become effective June 18, Deutsche Boerse said.

