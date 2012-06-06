This week's recovery in banking shares is helping the Euro STOXX 50 index to take a breather after a 22 percent drop since mid-March, but the rebound has not triggered any technical reversal patterns, signalling that it could well be a short-lived bounce, says Valerie Gastaldy, head of Paris-based technical analysis firm Day By Day.

The STOXX banking index, trading at 125.36 points at 1050 GMT, is giving mixed signals, however, forming an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern on the 60-minute chart, the chartist says.

"The trend reversal would only be signalled above 126.6/127 points. The head-and-shoulder neckline (at 121.80) will act in the coming day as an important support, and should we break below this level, we will be heading for new lows," she says.

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net