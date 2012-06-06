The FTSE Small Cap index climbs 0.2 percent in midday trade, significantly underperforming the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, up 1.5 percent and 1.6 percent.

Mecom sees its shares almost halve in price as the publishing group unveils a lower-than-expected profit guidance for the current year.

Nautical Petroleum advances almost 4.8 percent after the company, along with partners Cairn Energy, Premier Oil, says the Carnaby exploration well in the Catcher block in the North Sea encountered good quality oil.

Phone directories company Yell Group's shares rise 11.4 percent after Citigroup raises its rating on the company to "neutral" following a sell-off that has wiped over two-thirds off the value of its stock so far this year.

